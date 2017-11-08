There's a lot to expect when it comes to the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet.

Not only will there be sequins aplenty, tons of bling and hair as high as the heavens, but those who deserve a best dressed nod will also have taken a chance on their look. It's not enough to play it safe in just another pretty mermaid gown or well-tailored suit. We're recognizing the stars who actually took a risk. What better place is there to have a little fun than on one of country's biggest nights?