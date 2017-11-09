Gigi Hadid Is Banana-Chic in Head-to-Toe Yellow Monochrome

M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maybelline
It's bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
Gigi Hadid made a sunny statement in a yellow-on-yellow Ralph Lauren ensemble at the launch party of her Maybelline collaboration Tuesday night. The supermodel rocked the bold trend in a shimmery, strapless mini-dress and matching coat.
In typical Gigi fashion, the beauty kept her floor-grazing topper draped over her shoulders, leaving her delicate shoulders and toned legs exposed. The street-style master committed to color coordination with a pair of glittery gold heels. Of course, in full monochrome, the model painted her nails the same bright hue.
While wearing the bold color, opt for minimal makeup and jewelry. Take note of her nude lips and barren neck and wrists. The single-hue style is a no-accessories-needed look.
With Gigi at the helm of the head-to-toe yellow movement, we rounded up every modern iteration of the sexy, bold dress.
Balmian Cutout Ribbed Stretch-Knit Mini Dress, $669
Yellow Cold Shoulder Bodycon Dress, $110.00
Areon V-neck Dress, $390
Victoria Beckham Satin Dress, $1,470
