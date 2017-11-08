2017 CMA Awards: See Jessie James Decker, Scottie McCreery and More Country Music Royalty

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Barack Obama, Democratic National Convention 2016

Unlikely Grammy Winners

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

Everything Carrie Underwood Has Ever Worn at the CMA Awards

Jessie James Decker, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We hear there's a party going down in Nashville tonight and you're all invited!

The 2017 Country Music Association Awards is officially off and running, as the industry's brightest stars descend upon Bridgestone Arena for a night they won't soon forget. So what is there to know about the 51st Annual extravaganza? For starters (and as has become tradition for the CMAs), Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return to co-host the ceremony for an impressive 10th consecutive year.

Then there's all the performances in store, with artists like Underwood, Garth BrooksMiranda LambertReba McEntire and so many more slated to take the stage. Plus, if country music isn't your cup of tea, none other than Niall Horan will make his CMA debut alongside Maren Morris to sing their collab, "Going Blind."

Photos

2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Before awards are handed out, we can't miss talking about everyone's red carpet looks. Whether it's designer dresses and jewelry to casual denim jeans and cowboy hats, you never know what the stars will wear for this show! 

Take a look at our red carpet arrivals gallery updating constantly below: 

Pink, Willow, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pink & Willow Hart

Be still, our hearts! This mother-daughter duo totally just stole the show. 

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood

Belle of the ball! No surprise here, the A-lister dominated the red carpet.

Maren Morris, Niall Horan, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Maren Marris & Niall Horan

The fashion forward duo arrives moments before their set to perform "Going Blind" on the CMA stage.

Article continues below

Lea Michele, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lea Michele

Bombshell alert! The former Glee star's svelte legs are showcased perfectly in this flirty mini-dress.

Miranda Lambert, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

A princess moment! The singer heads into the 2017 CMA Awards with more nominations than any other artist. 

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

The king and queen of country music have arrived!

Article continues below

Keith Urban, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Keith Urban

It's never the same without Nicole Kidman by this Aussie singer's side!

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, 2017 CMA Awards

Jason Davis/FilmMagic

Lady Antebellum

In the words of this country pop trio, "You look good!"

Dierks Bentley, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley

The singer sports a classy tuxedo for the 2017 CMAs.

Article continues below

Brittany Snow, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brittany Snow

We're calling the actress' royal blue gown a Pitch Perfect choice!

Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Lauren Akins & Thomas Rhett

The adorable new parents enjoy a well-deserved night on the town. 

Hunter Hayes, 2017 CMA Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

Hunter Hayes

The 26-year-old recording artist goes for a fall-appropriate plaid jacket.

Article continues below

Little Big Town, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Little Big Town

Stepping out in style! The band coordinates their fashion forward ensembles. 

Lauren Alaina, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lauren Alaina

The singer took the "Road Less Traveled" to the CMAs, and it paid off!

Tyler Perry, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Tyler Perry

The comedic filmmaker looks sharp in his white blazer.

Article continues below

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

The look of love is perfected by this soon-to-be husband and wife.

Karlie Kloss, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The newly platinum blond supermodel gives us Greek goddess vibes in her beaded number. 

Ruby Rose, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Ruby Rose

Fancy seeing Ruby here! The Orange Is the New Black star becomes a life-size disco ball for the CMAs.

Article continues below

Garth Brook, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Garth Brooks

The world-famous country music singer keeps it simple in an elegant suit. 

Jessie James Decker, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jessie James Decker

Oh, baby! The expectant E! reality star totally has that pregnancy glow.

Michelle Monaghan, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Michelle Monaghan

The Mission Impossible star puts a nearly naked twist on this sequined jumpsuit. 

Article continues below

Darius Rucker, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Darius Rucker

So fresh and so clean! The "Wagon Wheel" singer buttons up for the big event. 

Kellie Pickler, Kyle Jacobs, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kellie Pickler & Kyle Jacobs

Date night done right! The country music sweetheart and her hubby make their entrance to the CMAs.

Cam, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cam

The singer showcases her signature unique style in black velvet and lace.

Article continues below

Kip Moore, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kip Moore

The "More Girls Like You" singer keeps it casual in a trucker hat and leather jacket.

Lindsay Ell, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lindsay Ell

The "Waiting on You" songstress is red hot in her beaded gown.

Scotty McCreery, Gabi Dugal, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Scottie McCreery & Gabi Dugal

The newly engaged lovebirds hold each other tight. 

Article continues below

Carly Pearce, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Carly Pearce

We love "Every Little Thing" about this starlet's edgy ensemble. 

Ryan Hurd, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris' man walks the red carpet solo. 

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

JoAnna Garcia Swisher

The actress, known for her role on Reba, stuns in a sparkly halter dress.

Article continues below

Curtis Rempel, Brad Rempel, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer / Contributor/Getty Images

High Valley

Let's be honest, the Rempel brothers have never looked better.

Eric Paslay, Natalie Harker, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Eric Paslay & Natalie Harker

The married couple enjoys a loving moment on the red carpet. 

Chris Lane, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Lane

Swoon! The country music hunk rocks all black.

Article continues below

Danielle Bradbery, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Danielle Bradbery

Four years after winning The Voice, the singer shines on the red carpet. 

Si Robertson, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Si Robertson

Duck Dynasty is in the house!

Kimberly Woolen, Ashley Campbell, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim & Ashley Campbell

The sisters step out to honor their late father, country legend Glen Campbell

Article continues below

LoCash, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LoCash

Hey there cowboys! The country pop duo sport their finest threads. 

Luke Combs, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Luke Combs

The singer-songwriter brings a stunning date to the CMA Awards. Lucky, much?!

Meghan Linsey, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Meghan Linsey

The forme Voice contestant flaunts her curves in a slinky black gown. 

Article continues below

Madison Marlow, Taylor Dye, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Maddie & Tae

The country music duet show off their unique styles in sultry gowns. 

Tracy Lawrence, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tracy Lawrence

The singer flies solo with a smile for country's biggest night. 

Amanda Shires, Kelly Bueno, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Amanda Shires & Kelly Bueno

The singer and her pal make a statement with pink graphic T-shirts. 

Article continues below

Madeline Merlo, 2017 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Madeline Merlo

The "Motel Flamingo" songstress makes a statement in velvet. 

Happily Grey, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mary Lawless Lee

The fashion blogger behind "Happily Grey" shows some skin in a brocade suit. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 CMAs , Music , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.