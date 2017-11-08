Yeehaw! Grab your partner and do-si-do to the red carpet!

No other award show loves to couple-up on the red carpet quite like the Country Music Association Awards! The diverse awards show features denim and dazzling gowns, along with A-list musical performances and slew of red carpet couples, gussied up for date night.

For the 2017 CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood, who returns with Brad Paisley for her 10th consecutive year hosting, looked stunning in her blue ballgown. The country girl brought along her hubby Mike Fisher for the night of fun and music at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Kelsea Ballerini and her fiancé Morgan Evans couldn't help but cuddle on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway Johnson brought their best smiles to the step and repeat.

But they aren't the only country cuties getting coupley on the red carpet. Check out which other duos dazzled at the 2017 CMAs red carpet...