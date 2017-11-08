Charlie Sheen ''Categorically Denies'' Corey Haim Rape Allegation

Charlie Sheen says there's no truth to the allegations that he sexually assaulted Corey Haim.

A National Enquirer report published Wednesday cited accounts from actor Dominick Brascia and "dozens" of unnamed sources who said Haim told them Sheen raped him while filming the 1986 film, Lucas. At the time, Sheen was 19-years-old and the former child star, who died in 2010, was 13.

A representative for Sheen tells E! News in a statement, "Charlie categorically denies these allegations."

As Brascia recalled to the tabloid, "[Haim] told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."