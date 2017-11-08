Terry Crews Reports Alleged Sexual Assault to Police

Terry Crews has formally reported his alleged sexual assault to the Los Angeles Police Department, E! News confirms.
"LAPD can confirm Terry Crews meet with officers from the LAPD Hollywood station," a spokesperson shared in a statement. "As of now, we have not been advised of what the meeting entailed. We will provide any additional information on this matter as soon as it becomes available."
The actor filed a police report Wednesday, weeks after he publicly claimed that an unnamed Hollywood executive groped his genitals at a private event in 2016.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said he attended a party with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, when the man "groped [his] privates," causing him to confront him for his action. "He just grinned like a jerk," Crews recalled.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for March Of Dimes
"I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear... '240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho' would be the headline the next day," Crews wrote on Twitter. "Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left."
Terry said he disclosed the alleged assault with "everyone I knew that worked with him" and the next day received an apology from the individual.
"[He] never really explained why he did what he did," Crews added.
Crews said he decided to speak out about the matter in light of the sexual assault scandal igniting Hollywood. Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratnerand others have all been the subject of misconduct claims over the past month.
E! News has reached out to Crews' rep for possible further comment.