Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
How do you get ready for a date with a prince?
If you were to have asked us yesterday, the answer would've included an oval-shaped vanity mirror, a hair brush made from pure gold and delicate perfume bottles. However, the image from our little-girl-princess-fantasies isn't quite reality.
Meghan Markle, who is dating a prince in real life, revealed her favorite beauty products, and we were pleasantly surprised by how relatable they are. For example, when the actress isn't filming the USA Network hit show Suits (read: when she's hanging out with Prince Harry), she doesn't use foundation.
"Even if I have no makeup on, I am likely to apply concealer and a bit of shimmer in the corners of my eye," she told Beauty Banter.
Ready to find out what products keep this beauty bombshell royal-ready? Keep scrolling!
Meghan Markle's favorite products includes an oil that she uses on both her hair and body. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," the actress told Beauty Banter. "I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."
In addition to Wella, the star uses this product religiously.
It's no secret that Meghan Markle has gorgeous skin. While she doesn't wear foundation off of set, this moisturizer keeps her skin glowing.
Foundation Primer, $38
Article continues below
"I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," she revealed. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it."
Her romance and acting careers aren't the only things behind her bright smile. According to her, the Nars blush gives her a "rosy flush tone."
Blush in Orgasm, $30
Since being in the spotlight, the actress has learned a few beauty tips, including how to make her eyes pop by adding shimmer to the inner corners of the eye, after applying her eyeliner.
Article continues below
After 17 hours on set, the actress revealed that this product refreshes her look.
Touche Éclat, $42
Beyond loving her products, Meghan has been a client of Kate Somerville for years, and remained loyal to this moisturizer.
The star's beauty routine also includes this drugstore product, which she would buy by the caseload.
Article continues below
Another must-have drugstore product: Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap.
Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap, $10.79
Meghan keeps these cloths in her car and on her nightstand, because she understands the struggle to take your makeup off when you're tired.
Daily Cleansing Cloths, $8.99
Eyelash Curler, $11.96
Article continues below
Who knows? Maybe you'll meet a prince today.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: How to Take Your Fall Makeup From Day to Night in 10 Minutes