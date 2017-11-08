Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: How He's Gaining Back Her Trust

Will he win her heart? 

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are the gift that keeps on giving. These two just can't seem to quit each other, and while they haven't made anything official, it looks like these two are back together again

So what's different about this time? "He will do anything he can to prove he can be a great boyfriend," a source close to the couple tells People magazine. Does that mean winning back the trust of her closest friends and family? 

Necessary Realness: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

