Will he win her heart?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are the gift that keeps on giving. These two just can't seem to quit each other, and while they haven't made anything official, it looks like these two are back together again.

So what's different about this time? "He will do anything he can to prove he can be a great boyfriend," a source close to the couple tells People magazine. Does that mean winning back the trust of her closest friends and family?