Your lipstick should make a statement, especially during the holidays.

Dinner parties, gift exchanges, holiday events—your social life is about to level up, and you should have a beauty arsenal that will set you apart from the crowd. While most people opt for glittering shadows, a statement lip is a quick way to create an impactful look.

While you may associate the red lip with the holidays, Sarah Hyland's metallic berry lipstick is the perfect update to the classic makeup. It creates a sophisticated complement to any ensemble, while bringing attention to your face. It also takes little time, so you can easily update your look for that after-work event or from the driver seat of your (parked) car.

The steps to get this bright, berry pout are super simple; watch our tutorial above and follow the steps below!