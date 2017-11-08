Giddy up and get reading!

In honor of the 2017 CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Kimmelasked a handful of country musicians to read mean tweets on tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Jana Kramer, Zac Brown Band and Chris Stapleton are just some of the country kings and queens who are reading some not-so nice things about themselves written by Internet trolls in tonight's hilarious segment, "Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition No. 3."

And let's get real, even if you are a rich and famous celebrity, people can be mean—real mean...