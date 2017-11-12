Kim Kardashian meant no harm.

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim faced backlash after fans online claimed she was in blackface in her KKW Beauty ads.

"Oh my gosh. I'm seeing these photos from the campaign, the ones that we took. And people online are saying that I'm doing blackface but I would never in a million years be disrespectful and do that," Kim said.

She explained of the photos, "We wanted them really moody, I was really tan. I wanted to show the contour. The photos ended up being a little darker than I was and there was some people online saying that I was doing blackface and the photos were inappropriate."