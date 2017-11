And another baby makes four!

Tia Mowry is pregnant! The 39-year-old actress just shared the exciting news on Instagram. This is the second child for Tia and her husband, Cory Hardrict. The couple welcomed their first child, Cree Taylor Hardrict, in June 2011.

In the sweet social media post, Cory and Cree can be seen kissing Tia's baby bump. She captioned the post with four hearts for the four family members.

Tia and Cory got engaged in 2006 and tied the knot in April 2008.