Alisa Molotova/Getty Images
It's no secret that Caitlyn Jenner isn't on the best terms with the Kardashian family.
During a Q&A at The Cambridge Union Monday, Caitlyn opened up about her family's reaction to her book The Secrets of My Life.
"I was blessed to have the Kardashian side of the family come into my life," Caitlyn said. "It's been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim I haven't talked to in a year."
She also claimed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars "don't want me in their lives" and that "they bashed me pretty badly" after the book was published.
"It's devastating when your kids do that," she said. "It really hurt."
Kim Kardashian West, for her part, told Ellen DeGeneres there were "certain things" Caitlyn wasn't honest about on an April episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I mean, I feel like it's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself," she said at the time. "I don't expect her to be honest about my mom now, but it's just so hurtful. Like, I just wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense."
Jenner released her memoir earlier this year. In the book, she opened up about the progression of her life—from struggling with dyslexia as a child, to winning an Olympic medial, to coming out as a trans woman. She also revealed some dramatic insights, like how she contemplated suicide. She even claimed her ex Kris Jennerknew about her gender identity issues.
Kris, however, tells a different story. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris told Kim and Khloe Kardashian "everything she says is made up."
"I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand,'" Kris said in regards to her talking to Caitlyn about her identity years ago in their marriage. "And then, all through the book, Kris knew. 'Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'"
Still, Caitlyn defended her book, arguing she "tried to be honest" and was "very fair and very nice."
"As far as Kris, when I met her, I had to be honest. She was aware of it at the beginning, but she put some restrictions on it. I had my own little get aways where I could go be myself," Caitlyn claimed. "She knew about it, but I just didn't do anything around her."
Nevertheless, Caitlyn doesn't attribute their split to her transition.
"As far as us going our separate directions, it wasn't about trans issues at all," she said. "It just didn't work like it use to work."
This also isn't the first time Caitlyn has talked about her family's strained relationship. During an interview on Today on Australia's 9 Network, Caitlyn said she "love[s] Kimberly" but that she hadn't talked to her in a "long time."
However, Caitlyn hasn't cut off the Kardashians completely. Caitlyn recently attended Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday party with the family.