Sean Kingston Wants Justin Bieber to Marry Selena Gomez

Sean Kingston knows a good woman when he sees one.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1's The 8th With Charlie Sloth Tuesday, Kingston was asked if he's still friendly with Justin Bieber, his former musical collaborator. "You know what's so crazy? He just hit me on Instagram," he said. "He was like, 'Yo! Text me! Text me! I miss you!'"

Kingston, of course, has heard about rumors that Bieber is "back with Selena Gomez." While the exes are spending a lot of time together, neither has said they've reunited romantically. "I think he's in a space right now that he just wants real people—genuine people—around him. 'Cause I told him Selena was good for him and he should marry her. But, you know, when you're young, you go through stuff. You go through people pulling you this way. They tend to mess up the vibe. But I see he's back with her," the singer said. "He probably wants real people around."