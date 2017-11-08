Luckily, Bravo has saved the day, put our questions to rest, and released the season 10 taglines. The answers were were looking for? "10 years in the game, and I'm still the tastiest peach in Atlanta," Kenya Moore's whole "I can't...I do" thing, and with an even number of ladies, there is no true center! (Though NeNe is pretty damn close to it, as if there was ever any doubt.)

Without further ado, we present to you, the season 10 taglines! (FYI: Kim Zolciak-Biermann is only absent because, though she is involved in the season, she's only back in a Friend of the Housewives capacity.)

NeNe Leakes: "10 years in the game, and I'm still the tastiest peach in Atlanta!" (Solid, but for such a grand comeback, we wanted something just a smidge sassier. Bloop!)

Porsha Williams: "Friends come and go, but family is forever." (Said the person who no one on the show really wants to be friends with after last season's stunt with Phaedra Parks.)

Cynthia Bailey: "Age is just a number, but these cheekbones are timeless!" (Get it? Because Cynthia just turned 50.)