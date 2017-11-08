Ratner still sued her for defamation last week. In his lawsuit, his lawyers describe Kohler's allegations as "deliberately false and malicious accusations" that are "entirely false, fabricated and fictional." They claim she published the post "with knowledge of its falsity, maliciously and with the intent to harm the plaintiff's reputation and standing" and that as a result, Ratner, suffered "injuries to his personal and professional reputations," as well as "emotional distress, worry, anger, and anxiety in amounts to be proven at trial."

Kohler's attorney, Robbie Kaplan, told Good Morning America that she believes the purpose of the lawsuit was "to send a message to other women...to stop other women from speaking."

"And I think we're here to send a very strong message—that it's not going to stop Melanie from speaking and it's not going to stop other women from speaking," she said.

Weeks after Kohler posted her Facebook post, six women, including actressOlivia Munn, accused Ratner of sexual misconduct, according to the Los Angeles Times. Ratner's lawyer denied each woman's claim.

GMA said that Ratner's attorney said that Ratner "vehemently denies" the "outrageous, derogatory allegations that have been reported about him."

"It is nonsense that the defamation lawsuit filed against Ms. Kohler is a tactic of 'trying to silence women,'" his lawyer added. "No such thing is occurring."

Kaplan said that they are prepared to go to court, and that it is up to Ratner and his attorney.

"We have the resources to fight back," she said.