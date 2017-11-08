Tennis Star Andy Murray and Kim Sears Welcome Baby No. 2

It's a girl!

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have welcomed a new baby into the world. The BBC broke the news less than 24 hours after the tennis star played Roger Federer in a charity match in Glasgow.

This is the second child for the couple. Sears gave birth to their eldest daughter Sophia in February 2016.

Murray's grandmother Shirley Erskine spoke to the BBC and said she was "delighted" to learn of the baby's arrival.

"She's a little playmate for Sophia, who I'm sure will be equally thrilled," she told the news outlet.