Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton may have a royal title, but she does school drop-off just like every other mom.
The mother of two, who has another little one on the way for April 2018, recently welcomed another milestone in her first-born youngster's life—4-year-old Prince George's first day of school. While the pregnant royal could not escort her son to Thomas's Battersea back in early September because she was suffering from morning sickness, it sounds like Middleton has since been able to do the daily drop-off.
Like she told the crowd at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum on Wednesday, "As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child."
As she continued, "Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents—we are all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their future lives and thrive."
Draped in a plum mod-inspired shift dress, the Duchess of Cambridge kept her baby bump relatively covered up with help from a black clutch. As royal patron of Place2Be, Middleton sat in the audience with delegates during the forum held at UBS London as the group discussed how schools can help support mental health initiatives—a cause close to her, Prince William and Prince Harry's hearts.
"Getting help and support to children at the very earliest stage helps improve their outcomes later in life," she said in her remarks to the crowd.
During the event, the duchess also took some time to meet with other children and accepted a beautiful bouquet from the kids.
It's certainly nice to see the royal out and about since she's been suffering from Hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. Just last night, she got dressed to the nines in a black lace gown by Diane von Furstenberg to attend a charity gala for Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
As a family source assured E! News, "She has such a rotten time during these early months, but she's out of the woods now and doing well."