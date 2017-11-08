Sarah Hyland just gave another clue that she and Wells Adams are dating.
The Modern Family actress posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a "W" necklace—the first initial of her Bachelor In Paradise beau's name. She also nailed the photo's caption by borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift 's new Reputation song "Call It What You Want."
"Call it what you want," Hyland wrote, "#notbecause he owns me."
Adams, who was tagged in the photo, commented on the picture by writing "Cus he really [knows] me." Known for being a jokester, he substituted the word "knows" with a nose emoji.
The lyric they're referencing, of course, goes, "I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck. Not because he owns me, but ‘cause he really knows me."
Hyland even tagged Swift in the picture.
While neither Hyland nor Adams has confirmed their relationship status, the two have been giving off some serious couples vibes. The celebrities sparked romance rumors after Hyland posted a picture of them celebrating Halloween together. Dressed as characters from Netflix's Stranger Things, the actress dressed up as Gaten Matarazzo's character Dustin Henderson and the Bachelor In Paradise bartender dressed up as Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven.
But the social media signs didn't stop there. Hyland also posted a picture of her hanging out with Adams and captioned it, "He puts up with me." When a follower commented that Adams should be dating Danielle Maltby, who he kissed on Bachelor In Paradise this summer, Maltby wrote, "Are you kidding me? I ship this couple SO hard!" She also wrote "I've never seen Wells so giddy and happy! Try spreading some love instead of knocking down one of the cutest and most genuine coupling I've seen in a long time."
Adams also recently shared a picture of him with his arm around Hyland. Plus, the two have continued to tweet at each other and comment on their Instagram pics.
It looks like things are getting pretty serious between these two.
