With the Met Gala just six months away, Vogue revealed Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace are set to host this year's soiree.

The fashion magazine also announced the 2018 show title: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Considered one of the biggest nights in fashion, the New York-based event will be held on May 7, 2018—so mark your calendars.

Clooney, Rihanna and Versace are taking over the hosting duties from Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.