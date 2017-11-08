Kate Hudson Denies Ever Dating Brad Pitt, Once and for All

A few months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in the fall of 2016, several tabloids linked the actor to another one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood: Kate Hudson. Earlier this year, sources told E! News the romance rumors were false—but still, they persisted.

So, when Hudson appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, she was more than happy to set the record straight, once and for all. "That was the craziest rumor of all time," said Hudson, who was promoting her book. "There's nothing true to that."

"As a matter of fact," Hudson said, "I hadn't actually seen him in, like, four years." Pitt, who remains single, isn't the worst person to be falsely associated with, of course. "It was kind of an awesome rumor," the actress joked. "I kind of liked it. I was like, 'OK, fine. We're having twins!'"