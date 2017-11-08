Are you guys seriously ready for the 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy?

We're just one day away from this major milestone, and this week's final episode of the Grey's Anatomy web series Post-Op features Krista Vernoff, the current co-showrunner and the woman who wrote not only this episode but some of the show's most infamous episodes (including the one where George died!).

She's also responsible for the catchphrase you might not have realized Grey's even had, but now you'll never be able to unhear it: Seriously?!

Seriously, they say it all the time.