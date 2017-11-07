Taylor Swift is reclaiming reputation after previously unknown details leaked online.

The pop star released the official track list for her sixth studio album, out Friday, on social media Tuesday night. Her announcement came shortly after identical photos of the album and the backside of its cover art surfaced on the web.

Swift didn't comment on the supposed leak, simply captioning the surprise announcement, "3 days until #reputation"

So what can Swifties look forward to once reputation finally drops? For starters, there are 15 songs in all, Taylor's second-longest album behind 2012's Red. Her close pal Ed Sheeran and rapper Future also appear as featured artists on "End Game."