The LAPD has confirmed to E! News that it is looking into recent sexual abuse claims made by actor Corey Feldman, who vowed last week on the Today show to name every single one of his alleged predators in his Truth Campaign film.

On Tuesday, LAPD Media Relations told E! News that Corey came in and filed a report and that the LAPD will be looking into the incident.

On Monday, the actor, who has been on a mission to "expose the truth," tweeted, "I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW!"

"OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS," wrote the actor.

The 46-year-old former child star added, "THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP."