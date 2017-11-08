The LAPD has confirmed to E! News that it is looking into recent sexual abuse claims made by actor Corey Feldman, who vowed last week on the Today show to name every single one of his alleged predators in his Truth Campaign film.
On Tuesday, LAPD Media Relations told E! News that Corey came in and filed a report and that the LAPD will be looking into the incident.
On Monday, the actor, who has been on a mission to "expose the truth," tweeted, "I JUST COMPLETED A FORMAL SIT DOWN INTERVIEW W @LAPDHQ SPECIAL DIVISION, & GAVE THEM ALL THE INFO I KNOW!"
"OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS," wrote the actor.
The 46-year-old former child star added, "THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP."
Last week, Feldman publicly accused Jon Grissom, who starred with him and Corey Haim in two films, as the man that sexually molested him as a child.
The accused man, whose name is often misspelled as "John Grissom," has not commented. The LAPD didn't say it is investigating Grissom specifically.
Last month, the 46-year-old Goonies actor released a seven-minute video, saying that he can named six people who allegedly committed sexual abuse and hopes to produce a movie about his life and the problem of pedophilia in Hollywood.
The actor has often spoken out about the issue. In his 2013 memoir Coreyography, the Stand by Me actor, named one of his alleged abusers, "Ron Crimson." On last Thursday's episode of Dr. Oz, Feldman confirmed to Dr. Mehmet Oz that that man is really Grissom.
Oz held up a photo of the former actor and Feldman said, "That is him...That's the guy."
"This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has pictures of me and Corey Haim," Feldman said. "He still taunts it and flaunts it."
For years, since Feldman's book was released, people had speculated that "Ron Crimson" was Grissom.
"We had to change the names legally," Feldman told Oz. "The lawyers made me change the names...They gave me a list of three or four, you know, names. I picked the one that sounded closest to his name."
Feldman and Haim, who died in 2010, were frequent co-stars and were dubbed the "Two Coreys." Grisson starred with them in the '80s films License to Drive, in which he played a valet, and Dream a Little Dream, in which he played a P.E. coach. The roles marked his only credited acting gigs.
Feldman's accusations about specific molesters and a Hollywood pedophile ring come after explosive sexual assault claims have been made against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and other Hollywood power players.