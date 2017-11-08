When you don't have a lot of time to freshen up between work or school and your evening plans, you need to get your makeup done fast.

Luckily, Hollywood is buzzing with beauty hacks that speed up the makeup process, because celebrities like Gabrielle Union don't always have time to complete a full makeup transformation with a full schedule.

The first hack: Create a look in the morning that you can easily build upon, like the makeup in our E!ssentials Basic Fall Makeup tutorial. While cleansing your face is refreshing after a full day, you're washing away a great base to your evening look and increasing the time of your makeup routine. Instead, use long-lasting foundation and concealer in the morning, and select an eyeshadow palette that contains multiple hues within the same color scheme.