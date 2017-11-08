Paul Morigi/WireImage
Paul Morigi/WireImage
When you don't have a lot of time to freshen up between work or school and your evening plans, you need to get your makeup done fast.
Luckily, Hollywood is buzzing with beauty hacks that speed up the makeup process, because celebrities like Gabrielle Union don't always have time to complete a full makeup transformation with a full schedule.
The first hack: Create a look in the morning that you can easily build upon, like the makeup in our E!ssentials Basic Fall Makeup tutorial. While cleansing your face is refreshing after a full day, you're washing away a great base to your evening look and increasing the time of your makeup routine. Instead, use long-lasting foundation and concealer in the morning, and select an eyeshadow palette that contains multiple hues within the same color scheme.
With your buildable daytime look, you can update your makeup for a dinner party and holiday soirée with ease. With help from PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, we've got the steps and hacks that make a major difference when you're running short on time. Check out our tutorial below!
Start with your daytime makeup. Check out our E!ssentials tutorial for Basic Fall Makeup!
Deepen your eyeshadow by adding a darker hue to the corners and crease of the lid.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Scandlust in Little Miss, $49
Add a bright or shimmering color, similar to the base hue, to the inner eyelid. Optional: Place a sheer, metallic eyeshadow in the inner corner.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Scandlust in They Call Her, $49
Article continues below
Intensify your blush by adding a brighter hue to the apples of the cheeks.
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Natural Beauty, $29
Optional: Apply falsies to the lash line.
Remove your daytime lip color, then choose lipstick with a deeper tone to the lips.
Bareminerals Statement Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Devious, $19
Article continues below
Set your makeup with a setting powder or spray, then enjoy your evening!
With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid Makes Contouring Easier With New $12 Product