ESC: Diane Kruger, GREY Jason Wu

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

The moment style savants have been waiting for is finally here: to not just look like Diane Kruger…but live in Diane Kruger.

The actress' eight-piece capsule collection with longtime friend and designer Jason Wu was first announced in March, when Diane debuted a few pieces from the collaboration at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Diane is a dear friend and someone I've collaborated with for many years. We came up with the idea of creating the capsule together during Christmas vacation in Tulum over drinks on the beach—it just felt so right!" Wu told Vogue. "It has been thrilling watching this capsule collection come together in the most effortless way."

Fast forward to November 2017, when the sophisticated, feminine pieces both the actress and designer are known for have come together in a collection fans and fashion devotees can finally shop this month. The collection, inspired by Marlene Dietrich and ‘40s vintage style, merges Wu's precise and modern execution and Kruger's class. And, of course, they had fun working on it together. 

"It was a really organic process, as Diane and I have known each other for so long. It kind of felt like we were just hanging out!" the designer explained to E! News. "We have collaborated on so many red carpet looks before that we naturally bounce ideas off each other—we see fashion from the same point of view."

While the collection was conceptualized on vacation, it means business. The pieces, ranging from $295 to $795, include a sleek bodysuit we could spot Diane wearing on any red carpet, a smoking-jacket-shirt-dress hybrid perfect for the next holiday party and chic basics like a bodysuit and turtleneck sweater.  

For a first look at the entire collection, keep scrolling.

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

A Night on the Town

This black bustier jumpsuit with built-in neckwear is the perfect uniform for a date night on the patio of a brasserie. Add some fishnet tights and pointed heels to further elevate your effortless French look. 

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Straight Leg Jumpsuit in Black, $795

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

Leisurely Luxe

The pajama trend takes a sultry turn in the form of a double-breast button robe with a charcoal gray tie belt and collar. The luxurious garment can be draped over the GREY bodysuit featuring flirtatious mesh netting on top. 

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

Sultry Sleepwear

The robe and bodysuit elongate the legs with their mini cut, leaving you room to showcase some fun tights and stilettos. 

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Velvet Shirt Dress in Black, $795

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Bodysuit in Black, $295

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

Business Casual

This simple-yet-stylish ensemble is characteristic of Diane Kruger's professional-meets-laid back aesthetic. Tie your pleated palazzo pants with a chestnut leather belt. 

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Knit Tank in Star White, $225

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Wide Palazzo Pant in Midnight, $450

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

Holiday Ready

Show up to your next seasonal function in a form-fitting turtleneck and black velvet skirt. The slit on the high-waist skirt goes up to the length of a mini, showing a tasteful amount of skin to contrast a modest torso. 

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Lightweight Knit in Mist, $295

ESC: GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Courtesy GREY Jason Wu

GREY Jason Wu x Diane Kruger

Velvet Pencil Skirt in Black

What do you think of this celebrity fashion collab?

Tell us in the comments below!

