The most anticipated—or, at least, the longest and most hyped—is the next Star Wars installment. The Last Jedi, the follow-up to The Force Awakens, is just as secretive as its predecessor, with most of its actual plot existing as rumors and hints until it hits theaters.

The movie will continue Daisy Ridley's reign over the genre—it will largely follow Rey as she joins Luke Skywalker to train, picking up right where TFA leaves off. Kylo Ren, a.k.a. moody Adam Driver, is also back and presumably as evil as ever (the latest trailer shows him blowing up his own mother's ship).

Perhaps most famously, at least to the Internet, is that the flick introduces a few new creatures to the Star Wars world. There are The Caretakers, which look kind of like if E.T. mated with a frog, and of course the Porgs, quite possibly the cutest creatures to grace the universe since the Ewoks. (Don't tell them we said that). Fans will have to wait until December 15 to find out the rest of the plot, but aren't Porgs enough to tide you over?