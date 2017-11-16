Which leads to the big question: How much is this going to cost? The short answer is a crap ton.

The more complicated answer is that, according to Variety, it could total several million. Insiders believe that Wahlberg and Williams likely have a few weeks' worth of reshoots written into their original contracts for the film, but if the new filming period goes over then the studio would have to pay them extra. Plummer will have to be paid for his time, which is estimated to be about $250,000. It's also important to point out that all of these charges aren't likely to be covered by insurance, which means that someone is physically footing the (very high) bill.

Finally, the biggest question will be whether all of this will work. Will it be worth the millions of dollars and all the work? For All the Money in the World's award season chances to stay high they'll need to finish the project in time for critics to screen it by the end of the year. For its box office success to be feasible they'll have to hope that they can either convince audiences that they've done a solid job on the reshoots or at least elicit enough curiosity for everyone to want to find out for themselves.

For now, though, we wait.