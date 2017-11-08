Ed Westwick Rape Allegations Being Investigated by LAPD

Los Angeles Police Department is officially investigating allegations made against Ed Westwick after actress Kristina Cohen claimed in a Facebook post on Monday that she was raped by the Gossip Girl star in 2014, E! News can confirm.

LAPD Media Relations tells E! News that Cohen filed a police at the LAPD’s Hollywood Division report at 3 p.m. today and that there is now an active investigation into her claims.

On Tuesday, the actor denied the allegations via social media. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

E! News has reached out to reps for Cohen and Westwick for further comment. Additionally, E! News has reached out to Westwick's attorney.

Cohen's rep has denied a request for comment.