Ed Westwick Rape Allegations Being Investigated by LAPD

Los Angeles Police Department is officially investigating allegations made against Ed Westwick after actress Kristina Cohen claimed in a Facebook post on Monday that she was raped by the Gossip Girl star in 2014, E! News can confirm.
LAPD Media Relations tells E! News that Cohen filed a police at the LAPD’s Hollywood Division report at 3 p.m. today and that there is now an active investigation into her claims.
On Tuesday, the actor denied the allegations via social media. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman. I certainly have never committed rape."
E! News has reached out to reps for Cohen and Westwick for further comment. Additionally, E! News has reached out to Westwick's attorney.
Cohen's rep has denied a request for comment.
In her lengthy post, Cohen said she was "dating a producer" who was friends with Westwick at the time of the alleged incident three years ago.
"It was this producer who brought me up to Ed's house where I met Ed for the first time. I wanted to leave when Ed suggested 'we should all f--k.' But the producer didn't want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving," said Cohen, who has appeared in Greek and Hung. "Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave."
Cohen claimed she "laid down" in the guest room and "eventually fell asleep," only to be "woken up abruptly" by Westwick, who she alleged was "on top of her" and forced his fingers inside her body. "I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f--k me. I was paralyzed, terrified," she said. "I couldn't speak. I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."
The actress described the alleged incident as a "nightmare."
Without revealing her producer boyfriend's name, the Ladies Like Us actress claimed he later "put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there's no way I can go around saying Ed 'raped' me and that I don't want to be 'that girl.'" For the longest time, Cohen admitted, "I believed him. I didn't want to be 'that girl.'"
Cohen said she was "coming forward" after a wave of people made sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, producer Harvey Weinstein and more of Hollywood's biggest names.
The actress said she came forward to let others "know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."