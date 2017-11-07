Your Fall Wardrobe Is Missing Jennifer Lopez's Basic T-Shirt

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Is your wardrobe basic?

Before you say no with an attitude, it should be. Fall and winter are all about layers, making T-shirts necessary. The most glamorous superstars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian rely on basic tops. Why? Because every outfit has a star and supporting characters. White T-shirts and black tank tops are arguably the best supporting characters you can buy (although they may be tied to denim). They go with everything.

While the items are basic, purchasing the perfect tee isn't easy. The fabric, fit, sleeve length, neckline and rise matters when you're putting together an fall ensemble. To be safe, it's better to have one of everything. For one, they'll never go out of style. And two, you never know when you'll need a nude bodysuit or a white crop top. 

Which T-shirts are a must-have for fall? Check out 9 different ways to celebrities wear basic tees below! 

ESC: Zendaya

Jackson Lee/GC Images

The Perfect Canvas

Whether it's Zendaya's pin-stripped pantsuit or a graphic skirt, a white crop top is the perfect pairing. It's flattering, ending at or just above the smallest part of the waist, and it compliments most things. You need this in your wardrobe.

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

PrettyLittleThing

White Roll Sleeve Crop T Shirt, $10

ESC: Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

The Cover-All

When it's cold outside, you'll want Gigi Hadid's turtleneck bodysuit. Update this mom-loved staple like the model with athletic pants and heels!

ESC: Celeb T-Shirt

Aerie

AE Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit, Now $20

ESC: Ashley Graham

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Distressed Essential

Your white T-shirt doesn't have to look like everyone else's. Ashley Graham pairs her Balmain skirt with a distressed top that features a flattering rip at the neckline. 

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

n:Philanthropy

Zander Tee, Now $52.80

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Must-Have

When it comes down to it, you need a T-shirt that is as comfortable as it is fashionable. Try J. Lo's oversized white top, and play with the shape by knotting the bottom or pulling it off of one shoulder.

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

Boohoo

Unity Oversized Boyfriend V Neck Tee, Now $9

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Sexy Bodysuit

Basic can be sexy, too. Whether your style is similar to Kim Kardashian's or you want something you can throw on with jeans and go to a party, a black, revealing bodysuit is the answer. 

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

Good American

Compression Lace-Up, $189

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Mr.Canon/Splash News

The Muscle Tank

What do you pair with your $10K YSL boots? If you're Kendall Jenner, a ribbed crop top and a pair of distressed denim jeans work perfectly. Ready to show off your abs and arms? Try this simple, yet standout look by wearing jeans and a t-shirt with colorful or glittering boots!

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

Topshop

Ribbed Crop Vest, $10

ESC: Kate Bosworth

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Designer Tee

While spending hundreds of dollars on a T-shirt may seem excessive, at first, with the right accent, it can be worth. Kate Bosworth's glittering top is the perfect addition to her two-toned pantsuit.

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

Oscar de la Renta

Monkey Embellished T-Shirt, $490

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The T-shirt That Suits You

Khloe Kardashian just may be the queen of the bodysuit: "Honestly, my uniform is denim and a bodysuit," she told E! News at the recent launch of her new Good American collection. "I think that silhouette—no matter your shape, if you're a little overweight or underweight—I think just it shows off the silhouette that you have and you look really tailored and clean and it's something you can wear morning, noon and night."

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

House of CB

Luca Seamless Stretch Bodysuit, $75

ESC: Alicia Vikander

Splash News

The Basic Black Tee

When it comes to the airport, you want something comfortable, so a basic T-shirt is a must. Alicia Vikander's comes with a slight twist, accented by a sheer panel at the top.

ESC: Celebrity T-shirts

Ragdoll LA

Mesh Cropped Tee, $89

What's your favorite T-shirt trend? Tell us below! 

