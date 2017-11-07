BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Is your wardrobe basic?
Before you say no with an attitude, it should be. Fall and winter are all about layers, making T-shirts necessary. The most glamorous superstars like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian rely on basic tops. Why? Because every outfit has a star and supporting characters. White T-shirts and black tank tops are arguably the best supporting characters you can buy (although they may be tied to denim). They go with everything.
While the items are basic, purchasing the perfect tee isn't easy. The fabric, fit, sleeve length, neckline and rise matters when you're putting together an fall ensemble. To be safe, it's better to have one of everything. For one, they'll never go out of style. And two, you never know when you'll need a nude bodysuit or a white crop top.
Which T-shirts are a must-have for fall? Check out 9 different ways to celebrities wear basic tees below!
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Whether it's Zendaya's pin-stripped pantsuit or a graphic skirt, a white crop top is the perfect pairing. It's flattering, ending at or just above the smallest part of the waist, and it compliments most things. You need this in your wardrobe.
James Devaney/GC Images
When it's cold outside, you'll want Gigi Hadid's turtleneck bodysuit. Update this mom-loved staple like the model with athletic pants and heels!
Article continues below
AE Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit, Now $20
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Your white T-shirt doesn't have to look like everyone else's. Ashley Graham pairs her Balmain skirt with a distressed top that features a flattering rip at the neckline.
Zander Tee, Now $52.80
Article continues below
BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
When it comes down to it, you need a T-shirt that is as comfortable as it is fashionable. Try J. Lo's oversized white top, and play with the shape by knotting the bottom or pulling it off of one shoulder.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Basic can be sexy, too. Whether your style is similar to Kim Kardashian's or you want something you can throw on with jeans and go to a party, a black, revealing bodysuit is the answer.
Article continues below
Compression Lace-Up, $189
Mr.Canon/Splash News
What do you pair with your $10K YSL boots? If you're Kendall Jenner, a ribbed crop top and a pair of distressed denim jeans work perfectly. Ready to show off your abs and arms? Try this simple, yet standout look by wearing jeans and a t-shirt with colorful or glittering boots!
Ribbed Crop Vest, $10
Article continues below
Raymond Hall/GC Images
While spending hundreds of dollars on a T-shirt may seem excessive, at first, with the right accent, it can be worth. Kate Bosworth's glittering top is the perfect addition to her two-toned pantsuit.
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Khloe Kardashian just may be the queen of the bodysuit: "Honestly, my uniform is denim and a bodysuit," she told E! News at the recent launch of her new Good American collection. "I think that silhouette—no matter your shape, if you're a little overweight or underweight—I think just it shows off the silhouette that you have and you look really tailored and clean and it's something you can wear morning, noon and night."
Article continues below
Splash News
When it comes to the airport, you want something comfortable, so a basic T-shirt is a must. Alicia Vikander's comes with a slight twist, accented by a sheer panel at the top.
Mesh Cropped Tee, $89
Article continues below
What's your favorite T-shirt trend? Tell us below!
RELATED ARTICLE: Blake Lively Proves Double Coating Is a Must-Try Winter Trend
RELATED ARTICLE: Your Perfect Fall Outfit, Based on the Show You Binge Watch Most