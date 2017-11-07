Kate Middleton Recycles Lace Gown She Wore While Pregnant With Princess Charlotte for Gala
by
McKenna Aiello
|
Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton's thrifty fashion sense still reigns supreme!
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Tuesday evening for a charity gala held at Kensington Palace, where she dressed her small but growing baby bump in a very familiar-looking lace gown by Diane von Furstenburg.
As royal watchers pointed out, Kate (who was then pregnant with Princess Charlotte) wore the dazzling black ensemble when she met One Directionback in 2014. This time around, the mom-to-be curled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves and topped off the evening look with a diamond bracelet and simple black clutch.
She attended the event in support of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, one of her primary mental health organizations. Middleton was photographed mingling with guests, which included supporters of the charity and those that have been directly helped by its efforts.
move
close
Now Playing
Up Next
Kate Middleton Announces Due Date for Baby No. 3
Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate and Prince William announced their third pregnancy in early September, a month later letting the world know that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sibling is due April 2018.
Despite suffering extreme morning sickness, Kate continues to keep up her royal duties with a smile. She made her first public appearance following the pregnancy announcement in mid-October, and just last week participated in a tennis game with a group of children.
So how is Middleton feeling these days? A family source assured the worst symptoms are behind her, telling E! News, "She has such a rotten time during these early month. But she's out of the woods now and doing well."
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.