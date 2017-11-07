Kate Middleton's thrifty fashion sense still reigns supreme!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Tuesday evening for a charity gala held at Kensington Palace, where she dressed her small but growing baby bump in a very familiar-looking lace gown by Diane von Furstenburg.

As royal watchers pointed out, Kate (who was then pregnant with Princess Charlotte) wore the dazzling black ensemble when she met One Directionback in 2014. This time around, the mom-to-be curled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves and topped off the evening look with a diamond bracelet and simple black clutch.

She attended the event in support of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, one of her primary mental health organizations. Middleton was photographed mingling with guests, which included supporters of the charity and those that have been directly helped by its efforts.