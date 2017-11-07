As we all know, Shakira's hips don't lie, but sometimes her vocal cords do get strained...
The hip-shaking singer has been forced to postpone the opening date of her highly anticipated El Dorado World Tour due to strained vocal cords. The Grammy winner was slated to kick off the tour on Wednesday at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.
In a statement shared on her official website, the mother of two wrote (in both English and Spanish), "During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8th in Koln."
The tour for her 11th studio album is now scheduled to open on Nov. 10 in Paris so long as doctors okay the chart-topping songstress to sing.
Christian Augustin/Getty Images
The Colombian wrote, "I am focusing on recovering now to be able to kick off on November 10th in Paris, as soon as I get the green light from my doctors. Thanks as always from the bottom of my heart for all the support and love you've shown me heading into this tour. I hope to make it worth the wait and see you all very soon!"
The 40-year-old added, "I love my German fans so much and was really looking forward to sharing my first show with you. As much as it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I've got once I’m on the road and not risk any further injury."
She also added that the plan is be able to come back at a later date. "The Live Nation team is working hard to find a new date for me to come back and share this exciting show with you which I feel is going to be my best one yet," she wrote.
Shakira had previously spoken to E! News about her tour. "I feel this will be my best tour yet and am thrilled to be supported by such an amazing partner as Rakuten, with whom I share the same values!"
Here are the rest of the dates of tour...
Nov. 10, 2017: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Nov. 11, 2017: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Nov. 12, 2017: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Nov. 14, 2017: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Nov. 16, 2017: Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena
Nov. 17, 2017: Bilbao, Spain – BEC
Nov. 19, 2017: Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
Nov. 22, 2017: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
Nov. 23, 2017: La Coruña, Spain – Coliseum da Coruña
Nov. 25, 2017: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 28, 2017: Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
Nov. 30, 2017: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Dec. 3, 2017: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Dec. 4, 2017: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jan. 9, 2018: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Jan. 11, 2018: Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Jan. 12, 2018: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Jan. 16, 2018: – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Jan. 17, 2018: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 19, 2018: Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre
Jan. 20, 2018: Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre
Jan. 22, 2018: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 23, 2018: Chicago, IL – United Center
Jan. 26, 2018: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jan. 28, 2018: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jan. 29, 2018: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Feb. 1, 2018: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Feb. 3, 2018: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Feb. 6, 2018: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Feb. 7, 2018: San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Feb. 9, 2018: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Feb. 10, 2018: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
The El Dorado World Tour is presented by Rakuten.
We wish Shakira a speedy recovery!