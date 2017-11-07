Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are moving. The celebrity couple sold their Bel-Air mansion for a cool $17.8 million.

Investor and philanthropist Marina Acton will be moving into Kimye's digs. Josh Altman and Matt Atlman from Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles did both sides of the deal.

"I have been selling Kim['s] houses for the past decade and she is super, super savvy," Josh told E! News. "The first place I ever sold her was 10 years ago. It was an $800,000 condo so safe to say we have all come up since then."