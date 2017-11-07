Will Taylor Swift Make Reputation Available for Streaming?

Taylor Swift 's new album drops this Friday.
The 27-year-old singer is set to release Reputation on Nov. 10, her sixth studio album. And with the release date approaching, many fans are wondering if they'll be able to stream Swift's album on Friday.
In a New York Times article published Monday, the publication states that "four executives at major streaming services said they did not expect the album to be made available for streaming, at least at first." However, those plans could possibly change at any point in time.
Swift and Big Machine Records haven't made any announcement about streaming the entire album. But the first four songs that have been released off of Reputation are all currently available for streaming on Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.
Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records
Back in June, the singer returned to streaming services, two years after writing her letter to Apple Music, questioning the company's decision to not compensate artists during the service's free trial period. In response, Apple made the change and announced it would pay artists royalties during the 90-day free trial service period. Since then, we've seen Swift appear in campaigns and commercials for Apple Music.
A statement regarding Swift's return to streaming services in June read, "In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."
So even if T.Swift decides, like Adele with her album 25 in 2015, to keep the entire Reputation album off of streaming services, we still have four songs currently available to listen to on those streaming services. You can listen to "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready for It?" as well as "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want" right now.
Additionally, iHeartRadio will be hosting a Reputation album release party on Friday. Starting at midnight ET on Friday, iHeartRadio's Pop and Hot AC stations across the country will be playing a new song off of Swift's album at the top of every hour. This all leads up to a hour-long on-air special at 8 p.m. where Swift will introduce songs and dish exclusive details about the making of her album. You can also listen in at iHeartRadio.com.
Reputation is also currently available for pre-order at Target, Walmart as well as on iTunes and on Swift's website!