Alexa Bliss Shares Her Emotional Story of Overcoming Anorexia: "I Turned Into This Completely Different Person!"

She's one strong woman! 

Alexa Bliss is one of the fiercest women in the WWE but her success didn't just happen overnight. On this week's episode of Total Divas, she's opening up about her past and the eating disorder that nearly destroyed her. 

"It started off as simple dieting. I was trying to just watch what I was eating and then it got to the point where I would try all these tricks just to not eat," Alexa revealed while in an interview. "I turned into this completely different person."

"When I was at my worst part of my eating disorder, I lost thirty pounds in six weeks and I would hide my body," Alexa shared. "If people asked me if I had lost weight, I would say no because I didn't want them to see what I was going through."

While it wasn't easy, she eventually thanks to the sobering words of a friend. "The moment that made me see I'm gonna kick this is my best friend Erin at the time," Alexa shared. "She looked at me and she said, 'Lex, if you think you're fat, what do you think I look like?'...And I didn't want to force my ways on somebody else because of that." 

Now, she uses her platform as a way to help other people understand and overcome their problems. "I've accepted the fact that if I'm going to do a career like this, I have to be willing to take criticism," Alexa shared. "Someone's gonna judge whatever I do, whatever I say, whatever I look like but if I don't pay attention to it, that means I'm stronger."

Watch the revealing moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

