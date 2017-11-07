Jonathan Cheban Is Changing His Name to "Foodgod"

by Jess Cohen

Who wants to share with me??? Lil snack @joesstonecrab miami!!

A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on

Jonathan Cheban is making a name change.

The food expert is about to legally change his name to Foodgod, Page Six reports. Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will know that Jonathan loves to find the best meals all over the world. On last Sunday's episode, Kim Kardashian was by Jonathan's side as he got a Foodgod tattoo. He also posts about his food adventures on his @foodgod Instagram account.

Talking about the name change, Jonathan tells E! News, "I became Foodgod by posting food and hot places since social media really started."

Over the top ??????

A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on

He continues, "Now, with millions of followers, people from all over the world look to me for places to go. Inspired by this, I decided to legally change my name to Foodgod." 

Jonathan's attorney is currently working on making the name change legal.

In addition to sharing his food pics with his 2.1 million Instagram followers, Jonathan also has a Foodgod website dedicated to finding the best food, drinks and sweets all over the world.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

