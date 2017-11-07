Elizabeth Smart is putting it all out there for A&E. In Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography, Smart recounts the harrowing details of her harrowing childhood abduction 15 years ago.

"The three words that really describe my kidnapping are: terror, boredom and rape," Smart says in the exclusive clip above.

The special features Smart, now 29, telling her story in her own words and will reveal previously untold details about her abduction and nine-month ordeal in the grasps of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee.