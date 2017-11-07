Elizabeth Smart is putting it all out there for A&E. In Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography, Smart recounts the harrowing details of her harrowing childhood abduction 15 years ago.
"The three words that really describe my kidnapping are: terror, boredom and rape," Smart says in the exclusive clip above.
The special features Smart, now 29, telling her story in her own words and will reveal previously untold details about her abduction and nine-month ordeal in the grasps of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee.
In the clip above, Smart recounts the night she was taken from her home and what went through her mind as Mitchell led her out of her house at knife-point. "I just remember thinking, ‘This is real. I'm being kidnapped,'" she says.
"There finally came a point where I remember stopping him and just saying, ‘If you're just going to rape and kill me, please do it here,' because in my mind I was thinking I want my parents to know what happened to me, I wanted them to find me even if it was just my body. He had this smile and it was just, it was bone chilling…he said, ‘I'm not going to rape and murder you. Yet,'" she recalls.
Smart will also share the perspective she gained through everything and how she moved past it and became an advocate for others. After Autobiography, A&E will air Elizabeth Smart: Questions Answered on Monday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. with Dr. Drew Pinsky guiding Smart in answering viewer questions. But that's not all—there's also the original movie, I Am Elizabeth Smart starring Skeet Ulrich, Deidre Lovejoy and Alana Boden, premiering Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8p.m. on Lifetime. Smart will narrate the movie.
Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography special airs Sunday, Nov. 12 and Monday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. on A&E.