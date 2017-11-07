"Are you ready for it?"

Taylor Swift handpicked 500 fans from around the world to play them her sixth studio album, reputation, before its Nov. 10 release. "Welcome to the reputation secret sessions," she told fans during a listening session at her home in London. "Everything about this album is a secret."

Whlie fans have shared photos and stories via social media, they were not allowed to post videos. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter finally shared clips from her events in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Watch Hill, R.I. A few of her famous friends, including Jack Antonoff and Ruby Rose, sat among her fans so they, too, could get a sneak peek of her album.

"It blew my expectations out of the water," one fan said. "Also, I cannot find a favorite. Every song is a freakin' masterpiece and we all were speechless!" Other fans described the album as "absolutely amazing," "phenomenal," "so different, but so her" and "unapologetically honest."

(Swift has not made reputation available for review in advance of its release.)