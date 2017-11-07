Oh, what a perfect night for Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold. The Dancing With the Stars pair received perfect scores for both their dances. Jordan and Lindsay did a quickstep to Pharrell Williams' "Chuck Berry" and a salsa with Corbin Bleu to Wisin's "Que Viva la Vida."

"We're both insanely grateful and excited to keep the momentum going and build off of tonight, which has been an amazing night, one I will never forget," Jordan told E! News after his big night.

So where do they go from here and top the double perfect score?