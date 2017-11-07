Will Terrell Owens Get His Date With Kelly Monaco? He Better Ask Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Camila Cabello

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2017: Portrait Studio

Katharine McPhee, Health

Katharine McPhee on Her Relationship With David Foster: "People Can Say Whatever They Want"

Terrell Owens is packing up his dancing shoes. The football player and his professional partner Cheryl Burke received a 27 out of 30 for their Charleston to "Bad Boy Good Man" and a 24 for their rumba with Kelly Monaco, but were booted from Dancing With the Stars.

"Terrell really left it all out on the dance floor, especially tonight," Cheryl told us after the elimination. "It was one of his best dances—the first dance we did, the Charleston—and he's just so full of light and he loves being here and he worked so hard. To me, he's the heart of the show."

Photos

Dancing With the Stars' Most Shocking Eliminations

After he was sent home, Terrell said, "I had a great time, she was a great teacher. I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Kelly Monaco, the first celebrity winner of Dancing With the Stars, said she'd go on a date with Terrell should he get a perfect score. There was no perfect score, but there could still be a date—and Cheryl holds the key to that.

"I'll give him a few days and then we'll talk about the date with Kelly," she told us. "It all has to go through me because Kelly's my best friend."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Cheryl Burke , Kelly Monaco , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories , TV
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.