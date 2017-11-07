Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are about two months away from welcoming Baby No. 2.

The Maroon 5 singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, where he gave an update on his wife's second pregnancy. "She's awesome. She's just like a champion of the world. She's killing it," Levine said. "You wouldn't know she's almost seven months pregnant."

The couple announced Prinsloo was expecting again in September.

As viewers may recall, DeGeneres named the couple's first daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016. "She's like a little zen baby," the daytime talk show host said. "She's so quiet." Levine said he finds it "funny" that Dusty is so quiet, "because her parents—we're, like, maniacs. She kind of calms us down. She looks at you like, 'OK. Relax.' It's good. It's important."

Levine announced that he and Prinsloo are "having another girl," and they're open to more name ideas. "Like it or not," he told her, "you're going to be involved with this next one, too."