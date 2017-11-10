How to Rock Taylor Swift's Snake-Inspired Style

Call it what you want: Taylor Swift 's new serpent-inspired, Reputation (officially out today) look is sexy.

While the queen of pop's edgier makeover has been all about bold matte lipstick, slicked-back hair, thigh-high boots and oversize sweaters, the new Taylor never slithers far from her snake-inspired accessories.

After deleting all her Instagrams, the musical mastermind commenced her latest album's music video, "Look What You Made Me Do," by wearing every piece of snake jewelry imaginable. Some of the most noticeable pieces include a fistful of snake rings, a pair of serpent hooped earrings and three diamond and yellow gold snake bracelets by Borgioni.