What family feud?!

Just when you thought Farrah Abraham's relationship with her mom Debra Danielsen was anything but good, the Teen Mom star surprised fans by attending a very special event.

According to Instagram, Farrah decided to show up for her mom's wedding day where she served as the honorary maid of honor.

"This is going in the family books!" she shared on social media while revealing her look for the celebration. "Congrats! To my mom & step dad #tiedtheknot #married #wedding."

While reports circulated in recent weeks that Farrah would be declining an invitation to her mom's special ceremony, the MTV reality star set the record straight to In Touch.