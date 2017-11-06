What family feud?!
Just when you thought Farrah Abraham's relationship with her mom Debra Danielsen was anything but good, the Teen Mom star surprised fans by attending a very special event.
According to Instagram, Farrah decided to show up for her mom's wedding day where she served as the honorary maid of honor.
"This is going in the family books!" she shared on social media while revealing her look for the celebration. "Congrats! To my mom & step dad #tiedtheknot #married #wedding."
While reports circulated in recent weeks that Farrah would be declining an invitation to her mom's special ceremony, the MTV reality star set the record straight to In Touch.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
"I don't think I changed my mind about coming. I just think this is how it should have been done," she explained to the publication. "I don't need to be pressured by a production company to do things their way or be told how Farrah is. I know that I'm a great daughter. I'm a great person. I'm loving, I'm caring, and I'm awesome."
While viewers of Teen Mom O.G. watched Farrah go head-to-head with Debra and her husband-to be Dr. David Merz, fans may be surprised to hear that everyone has worked on their relationships.
In fact, In Touch reports that Farrah shared a special toast for the newlyweds during the reception that occurred at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska.
"It's been an up and down year for me. I'm very protective of my mom and I love her so much and I'm happy to see, David, that you love my mom just as much. You're strong, and that's what she needs," Farrah shared during her speech. "Someone by her side who is very strong and loving. I'm happy to have you as part of my family and to be part of your family. It's been an amazing opportunity to come together. I love you both."
And for those wondering, there's no word as to whether or not Farrah's on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran attended the special bash.
Teen Mom O.G. returns November 27 at 9 p.m. only on MTV.