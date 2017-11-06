The past may come back to bite you...

On Monday, a 1979 Time magazine interview with Meryl Streep was unearthed by Slate in which the three-time Oscar winner recounted a time when her former Kramer vs. Kramer co-star Dustin Hoffman touched her breast on their first meeting.

Many outlets ran with a rehashing of the Time interview, however, a rep for Streep has told E! News that the 38-year-old article is not an "accurate rendering of that meeting."

Streep's rep added, "There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized. And Meryl accepted that."