Someone's feeling a little left out.
In this preview from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick is mad after he didn't get invited to Khloe Kardashian's surprise birthday party.
"F--k, I didn't even get invited to her birthday. And I'm family. That was really sweet. That made me feel really good," and angry Scott tells Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.
"There's only one person that would have gotten me not invited and that's Kourtney. I highly doubt that Khloe was like, ‘The last person I'd want at my surprise party would be Scott,'" Scott rants before sarcastically joking, "It's cool. Honestly, I called my sister and I hung out with her the whole night. And then actually I called my mom after and was, ‘Hey mom, do you want to come over because I'm feeling a little down and lonely because the family that claims I'm still blood even though we're not together still doesn't invite me to a surprise party.' But I really felt good about it."
"The pity party is why you would think that you would act differently," Kourt says.
"I understand you not inviting me to your birthday, but your sister who I've known forever, longer than anybody else who was there outside of the family. Like I would have wanted to be there for her," Scott says. "I don't get it. Be honest."
Kourtney decides to lie and tells Scott, "I didn't want to have you coming to the birthday and be photographed going in."
"Photographed going in is your concern?" Scott asks.
"I'm a little bit caught off guard and I just said that I didn't want to be photographed even though that's really not what I meant," Kourtney later admits. "I was trying to be positive. I didn't want to say I just didn't want you there. So if I can't say anything nice I just won't say anything at all."
"That's all bulls—t," Scott tells her. "It's funny to realize just how fake you really are though."
