Lamar Odom is on the mend after experiencing a health scare at a Hollywood nightclub.
As the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player celebrates his birthday today, E! News has learned that the NBA champ is taking things easy and not planning any late-night activities.
"Lamar is resting and has been resting since yesterday," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "He will be celebrating his birthday with some family and friends at his restaurant he part owns called Sista Mary's Soul Food in Glendale tomorrow evening."
And for those wondering if a girlfriend will be in attendance, we're told Lamar is single.
As for Lamar's birthday celebration event that was scheduled for Sunday night at Nightingale, Lamar's rep tells E! News that "he was going to host last night but he decided it was best to rest."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Over the weekend, video surfaced of Lamar collapsing at Bootsy Bellows nightclub. The incident occurred near a VIP table inside the Los Angeles hotspot.
While the video may have alarmed some fans, his rep Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn told E! News that Lamar is "doing great" and recovering well.
"He has seen his doctors since the incident and everything is okay. It was an unfortunate incident that was caused by dehydration due to lack of fluids and an intense workout earlier that day as well as it being hot in the club," his rep explained. "Lamar is home resting and taking the proper precautions."
Back in April, Lamar spoke out in a rare interview where he explained his new path. He assured fans he was living a healthier and sober life.
"I'm a walking miracle. I had no choice but to become stronger. I'm here talking to you. So, I guess I'm winning," he shared with Us Weekly. "Living sober, meaning no drugs, is a great feeling. Being in the moment is important—how you react, respond, create."
Happy birthday, Lamar.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua