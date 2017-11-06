25 Cozy Blankets Your Couch Is Missing This Fall

It's freezing in here is a phrase you find yourself consistently repeating this time of year, is it not?
Temps are currently dropping and while you don't have control over the weather (wouldn't that be nice), you can certainly set the scene for a cozy season ahead.
Oversized sweaters and fall outerwear are all welcome wardrobe additions, but your home situation could use a little TLC, too. Our suggestion: a plush blanket draped over the arm of your couch.
From oversized and fuzzy to lightweight and printed, these stylish throws are sure to keep you warm.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Faux-Fur Bobcat Throw, $225
Article continues below
Article continues below
Willa Arlo Interiors Eisley Double Sided Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $31
Article continues below
Now, who needs a snuggle buddy?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.