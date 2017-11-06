London Ent / Splash News
Now that date night was a slam-dunk.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee sat courtside at Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, and the two definitely gave off coupley vibes. The two were photographed laughing, chatting and enjoying the game. Still, the two kept the P.D.A. to a minimum.
"They seemed to be having a fun," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were chatting with the people in the seats next to them….Didn't see them kiss or hold hands but [they] certainly seemed like they were into each other and the game."
This wasn't their only recent rendezvous. The American Idol singer celebrated the Grammy-winning producer's 68th birthday on Thursday. The two were spotted heading out of West Hollywood restaurant Craig's. They were joined by Foster's kids Erin Foster and Sara Foster, as well as his stepsons Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner.
Questions started to arise as to whether the two musicians were an item back in May. Foster and McPhee were spotted at sushi hotspot Nobu in Malibu, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner.
Foster finalized his divorce from former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid in October; however, the two announced they were separating back in 2015.
McPhee isn't the only one Foster has been romantically linked to since the split. He's also been spotted with Elizabeth Hurley and Christie Brinkley.
