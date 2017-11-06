Now that date night was a slam-dunk.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee sat courtside at Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, and the two definitely gave off coupley vibes. The two were photographed laughing, chatting and enjoying the game. Still, the two kept the P.D.A. to a minimum.

"They seemed to be having a fun," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were chatting with the people in the seats next to them….Didn't see them kiss or hold hands but [they] certainly seemed like they were into each other and the game."