Wells Adams/Instagram
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are dating, multiple sources tell E! News.
The Modern Family actress and the Bachelorette star first sparked romance rumors over Halloween when they dressed up in Stranger Things-inspired costumes. Since then, the duo has been posting super cute Instagram pics of each other and social media is going wild.
"It's true. They are a couple," a source tells E! News. "She has been spending time with him in Nashville and he is showing her around and doing fun activities with her. Wells is proudly introducing her to all of his friends and is really happy that they connected. They are taking it slow but are not seeing other people."
sarahhyland/Instagram
The insider continues, "Wells likes that she is goofy like him, and they are always cracking jokes together-it's cute."
So how long have these two been together? "Sarah and Wells have been seeing each other for a couple months now," a second source tells E! News. "Many of Wells' co-stars and friends from Bachelor Nation are so happy for him because he's happy."
One approval the couple received over the weekend was from Danielle Maltby, who Adams shared a kiss with on Bachelor in Paradise over the summer.
On Sunday, Hyland posted a pic of herself with Wells with the caption, "He puts up with me." And when one person commented on the pic saying that Wells should be with Maltby, Maltby commented that she ships Adams with Hyland.
"Are you kidding me? I ship this couple SO hard!" Maltby replied to the comment. "I've never seen Wells so giddy and happy! Try spreading some love instead of knocking down one of the cutest and most genuine coupling I've seen in a long time."