Carmella is a force to be reckoned with!

In this preview from Wednesday's new Total Divas, fans get to know Carmella, one of the show's newest cast members.

"My name is Carmella and I'm the moonwalking, trash-talking princess of Staten Island," Carmella says. "I come from a big Italian family and I grew up around wrestling. My dad was a wrestler for the WWE in the early ‘90s but he didn't quite make it. I just really love performing, I was a dancer since I was three years old. I was in NXT for about a little over two years and then I was drafted to SmackDown Live and now I can say I'm the first-ever Miss Money in the Bank."

Impressive, no?!